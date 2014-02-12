Richie Incognito: I never bullied Jonathan Martin

Hours after going on an extended Twitter rant directed at estranged teammate Jonathan Martin, Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito released an exclusive statement to NFL Media columnist Michael Silver.
"The facts clearly show the allegations are false and there was no bullying," Incognito said. "Just banter both ways between two good friends. I intend to do as I always have: focus on doing the best job I can for my team and fans and helping my team win. I will have no other comment until the (Ted) Wells report is issued."
The statement comes as Incognito awaits the findings of an independent investigation of the Dolphins' workplace by attorney Ted Wells. The report is expected to be issued by the end of the week, according to Silver and NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Silver said Wednesday on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" that Incognito is very angry after "four months in limbo." He expressed frustation on Twitter last week that the report had yet to be released. Incognito told Silver he wanted to get his side of the story out before the findings of the investigation were made public.
Earlier Wednesday, Incognito fired off a series of tweets expressing his desire to move on with his "life and career" while criticizing Martin's actions during the sordid odyssey of the two soon-to-be former teammates.
"The truth is going to bury you and your entire 'camp,' " Incognito tweeted. "You could have told the truth the entire time."
Incognito was suspended indefinitely Nov. 3 for conduct detrimental to the team after a voice mail surfaced in which Incognito used a racial slur and threatened violence against Martin. Martin left the team in late October and did not return.
Incognito was unpaid for the first two games of his suspension, losing close to $500,000. The sides eventually reached an agreement to extend Incognito's suspension with pay while Wells continued his investigation.
