Richie Incognito has support in Dolphins' locker room

The Miami Dolphins acted swiftly in their handling of Richie Incognito on Sunday, suspending the veteran guard indefinitely for his role in Jonathan Martin's absence from the team.
It's a nightmare situation for the Dolphins, who are dealing with a complicated and delicate personnel matter smack in the middle of the regular season. NFL Media's Jeff Darlington asked players about the situation during a visit to the Miami locker room Monday.
"I know both of those guys personally. I like both of them," said wide receiver Mike Wallace, who added he doesn't believe the team's pranks and hazing went too far. "I love Richie. I think he's a great guy. I don't think he was out of hand. I have a lot of respect for Richie. I wish he was here."
Cornerback Will Davis was similarly complimentary of Incognito, though he added he's unsure of the relationship between Incognito and Martin.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Monday that Martin shared highly inappropriate texts and voicemails from Incognito with his parents Saturday, and turned them over Sunday to the Dolphins and the league, according to sources close to Martin and involved in the investigation.
"He's a funny guy," Davis said of Incognito. "Everybody loves him."
"You'd have to ask every guy individually," Wake said. "I can't speak for everyone else."
Incognito lost his organization's support Sunday night, but he appears to have teammates in his corner. It remains to be seen if it stays that way.