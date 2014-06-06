Richard Sherman will grace cover of 'Madden 15'

After winning the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, getting a shout out from President Obama and signing a monster contract extension, the star cornerback can add yet another accolade to his mantle: Madden NFL 15 cover athlete.
Sherman topped Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the finals of the fan voting, becoming just the third defensive player ever to be the face of the video game. Barry Sanders, last year's cover man, revealed the winner on a live show televised by ESPN from L.A. Live.
"It's an unbelievable experience. It's something you've always dreamed about as a little kid. Something you never expect to happen," Sherman said shortly after he was awarded the cover. "It's a humbling experience to do it in front of all these great people, and do it for the city of Seattle. It's fantastic."
Sherman is just the second Seahawks player to grace the cover since Madden introduced cover athletes with Madden NFL 2001 in 2000. Shaun Alexander was on the game in 2006.
EA Sports Madden NFL 15 drops on August 26 and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PS3, Xbox One and Xbox 360.
