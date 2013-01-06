Richard Sherman, Trent Williams scuffle after game

Richard Sherman is great at playing cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks. He might be even better at getting under his opponents' skin.
Sherman started jawing with Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams after the Seattle Seahawks' 24-14 win over the Washington Redskins, the altercation ending with Williams violently pushing his right hand into Sherman's face.
Sherman reacted by putting his hands up and offering a taunting smile as Williams was pulled away by several Redskins teammates. FOX cameras later showed Sherman waving goodbye to Williams -- and presumably the 2012 Redskins, who were eliminated from the playoffs in Sunday's wild-card loss.
Sherman later tweeted he didn't hold anything against Williams: "Received a very classy text from @TrentW71. Great player! This is an emotional game no ill will either way. Have a great Pro Bowl! Well deserved."
This isn't Sherman's first notable postgame encounter with an opponent. Back in October, he trash-talkedTom Brady after a Seahawks win over the New England Patriots. Sherman let the world know about the encounter by tweeting a photo of him yelling at Brady, accompanied by the text, "U mad bro?"
Sherman won't need social media to publicize his latest postgame adventure. Sherman is giving Cortland Finnegan a hard run for the title of the NFL's preeminent pest. And we'd guess he loves it.
UPDATE: Williams later issued a statement through his agent, Ben Dogra: "I want to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions that took place following tonight's game. It was a hard fought game between two great teams and I let my emotions get the best of me. To Richard Sherman, the Seahawks, Mr. Daniel Snyder, Coach Shanahan, Mr. Bruce Allen, my teammates, and all the fans ... I am truly sorry. I feel as though I've taken many strides to be a better person this season and this is not how I wanted it to end. And for that, I apologize for my actions."