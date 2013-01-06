Richard Sherman, Trent Williams scuffle after game

UPDATE: Williams later issued a statement through his agent, Ben Dogra: "I want to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions that took place following tonight's game. It was a hard fought game between two great teams and I let my emotions get the best of me. To Richard Sherman, the Seahawks, Mr. Daniel Snyder, Coach Shanahan, Mr. Bruce Allen, my teammates, and all the fans ... I am truly sorry. I feel as though I've taken many strides to be a better person this season and this is not how I wanted it to end. And for that, I apologize for my actions."