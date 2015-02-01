Richard Sherman to play in Super Bowl XLIX

"I am playing today," the All-Pro Seahawks cornerback texted Peter King before Seattle's Super Bowl XLIX showdown with the New England Patriots.
Sherman's girlfriend, Ashley Moss, is in Arizona and expecting to give birth to their son at any time.
King said on NBC's Super Bowl pregame show that Sherman told him the newborn is showing great restraint, after the cover man told reporters this week that "he's going to be a disciplined young man and stay in there until after the game."
We never expected Sherman to miss even a snap of Sunday's title bout. It makes it much easier, though, that Sherman's offspring is already showing off some impeccable timing.
