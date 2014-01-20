Richard Sherman slams food-throwing Seahawks fans

"One thing I can't accept is what I read after the game about Seahawks fans throwing food at (Bowman) as he was being carted off the field with his knee injury," Sherman wrote. "If it's true, it's beyond terrible. That's as low as it gets. I'm sure whoever did this is in a small minority of fans, because I don't think that kind of action is an accurate representation of the character of the 12th man.