Around the League

Presented By

Richard Sherman: Seahawks wanted to blank Broncos

Published: Feb 07, 2014 at 04:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Prior to Super Bowl XLVIII, Peyton Manning never had been held to fewer than 17 points in any of his 35 games with the Denver Broncos.

Manning's record-breaking offense was promptly humiliated, managing just a single garbage-time touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks' tough, deep, versatile defense.

To hear All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman tell it, one of the best defensive performances in Super Bowl history might have fallen short of his teammates' lofty expectations.

"Did we know we'd hold the Broncos to eight points in the Super Bowl?" Sherman wrote Friday in his column for TheMMQB.com. "Honestly, we're a little upset it wasn't a shutout."

Considering the quarterbacks they vanquished along the way, it's fair to say the 2013 Seahawks have joined the 1970s Steelers, the 1985-'86 Bears, the 2000 Ravens and the 2002 Buccaneers as the most dominantdefenses of the Super Bowl era.

'ATL Podcast'

around-the-league-011314-pq.jpg

The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. **Listen**

"Some said Denver's offense would outgun us," Sherman continued. "They said nobody cares about defense anymore. Offense wins championships. But we took pride in being great and being No. 1 in a lot of categories. We wanted to cement our legacy as one of the best defenses to ever play in the NFL, and we did that."

Sherman is right. In a pass-happy, offense-inflated era, defense still wins championships. Of the 16 defenses to reach the Super Bowl with the NFL's No. 1 ranking, 13 have emerged victorious.

In the latest "Around The League Podcast," the guys ponder the future in both Seattle and Denver and break down the teams who intrigue them most this offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.