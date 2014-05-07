Richard Sherman, Seahawks strike $56M extension

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Seahawks and Richard Sherman struck a four-year contract that made the All-Pro the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, according to a source informed of the situation.
The extension is four years for a total of $56 million with $40 million guaranteed, per Rapoport. Sherman grabs an $11 million signing bonus and $46,431,000 over the first three years of the deal.
The story comes two weeks after the Seahawkswrapped up a four-year, $40 million contract with Earl Thomas that made him the highest-paid safety in the league.
Sherman, a 2011 fifth-round pick, began calling himself the best cornerback in football a few years ago. And he's backed up all the talk with physical man coverage and a penchant for the big moment.
The Seahawks have gone against conventional wisdom by building a historically great defense from the outside in. While the team's defensive line is terrific, their stars are in the secondary. Thomas and Sherman are the best at what they do, and they are paid like it now. Safety Kam Chancellor also received a long-term deal last year, and cornerback Byron Maxwell could be the group's next Pro Bowl player.
The Seahawks mostly stayed quiet in free agency, and this is the reason why. They had to take care of their young foundation pieces. Next on their to-do list will be a big extension for Russell Wilson next offseason.