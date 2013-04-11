Richard Sherman's Adderall quote taken out of context

Beamish: "There are players who actually have to take Adderall, because people have ADD and ADHD."

Sherman: "There's about half the league that takes it, and the league has to allow it."

Beamish: "It's like you have a prescription, if you're a diabetic."

Sherman: "Exactly."

Beamish: "So, are you on any medication that way?"

Sherman: "I'm not. But there are players that took it. We all got tested on the same day. There was kind of a little mix-up with that."