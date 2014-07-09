Richard Sherman reaffirms dislike for Michael Crabtree

The latest rendition of the hate rap will air tonight when Sherman discusses his distaste for the San Francisco 49ers' receiver on the debut episode of American Muscle on the Discovery Channel.
"It's much more of just I don't like the dude," Sherman says on the show, per USA Today. "You know what I'm saying. And I think he's sorry. So it's really what it comes down to."
In the episode Sherman rehashes the moments that led up to his now-famous rant to Erin Andrews.
"It's just about him, it's just about Crabtree," Sherman says.
Sherman again won't let on to what exactly happened between him and Crabtree, but it's clear the Seahawks' cornerback isn't looking to bury the hatchet.
"It's not going to be something that goes away," he says. "I hope to play him every year for the rest of my career and choke him out. There's not much else I can say about the subject. Nobody will understand it but him and me. That's all that needs to understand."
Sherman will also appear on Thursday's edition of NFL Network's Total Access at 8 p.m. ET.
