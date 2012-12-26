Richard Sherman: Pro Bowl spots 'don't mean nothing'

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has won the biggest Pro Bowl snub award this season, but it doesn't sound like he cares.
"It don't mean nothing," Sherman told The Associated Press on Wednesday, shortly before the 2013 Pro Bowl rosters were released. "I bet you I'll be on the first-team All-Pro. That means more to me."
Sherman and the Pittsburgh Steelers' Keenan Lewis are tied for a NFL-best 23 passes defensed, according to STATS LLC. Sherman has seven interceptions and three forced fumbles, and he easily should have beaten out the Arizona Cardinals' Patrick Peterson for an NFC Pro Bowl spot.
But Sherman is waiting for a decision on a four-game suspension issued by the NFL for taking performance-enhancing drugs, an episode that likely influenced Pro Bowl voters. Sherman said he's considering pursuing the matter in court if the NFL upholds his suspension.
"I can't get back playing regardless," he said. "I can just sue the league, and that's probably what I'm going to do if they suspend me."
What started as a spectacular year for Sherman now has another blemish. If not being voted to the Pro Bowl can be considered a blemish. And if he's serious about litigation, this won't be done for quite some time.