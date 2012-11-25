Richard Sherman of Seattle Seahawks to appeal suspension

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said on Sunday night that he did not take the banned prescription drug Adderall -- as he is being accused of and is facing a four-game suspension for by the NFL -- and will fight the charge. The Seahawks cornerback vehemently denied in a text-message conversation that he is guilty of any wrongdoing.
"Something I have never done," Sherman said, referring to the usage of Adderall, a drug typically prescribed to patients suffering from attention deficit disorder. Sherman added that he has not "taken anything," that would cause him to be suspended under the NFL rules for performance-enhancing drugs.
Sherman and fellow starting cornerback Brandon Browner were notified that they tested positive for Adderall without a prescription, which would lead to a four-game suspension. The NFL does allow players to take medication that could include banned substances like Adderall if it is prescribed by a doctor and approved by the NFL.
Sherman and Browner, arguably the top cornerback tandem in the NFL, played in the Seahawks' 24-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and each still can play until the appeals process is complete. Sherman said both players have stated their intent to appeal but no date for the appeal hearing has been set.