Richard Sherman injures elbow; Earl Thomas dislocates shoulder

The Seattle Seahawks will play in the Super Bowl, but two key players on defense got nicked up in their NFC title win over the Green Bay Packers.
Seahawks star Richard Sherman played much of the game favoring his left arm after taking a hit from Kam Chancellor during a James Starks run.
It was as if Sherman's arm was in an invisible sling, and he clearly was in a lot of pain.
NFL Media's Steve Wyche reported, per a source close to the player, that X-rays came back negative on Sherman's injured elbow. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, Sherman will have an MRI on Monday and he may have suffered ulnar nerve damage, per two sources informed of his situation.
Sherman told Wyche that he'll be on the field in Glendale, Arizona, for his second consecutive appearance in the big game.
Safety Earl Thomas also suffered a dislocated shoulder, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the injury. Thomas plans to play, per Rapoport.