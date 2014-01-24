Richard Sherman fined $7,875 for on-field celebration

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Seahawks cornerback has been fined $7,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct/taunting.
After his pass deflection led to the game-sealing interception by linebacker Malcolm Smith, Sherman sprinted to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree and offered a handshake. Crabtree responded to the mocking treatment by shoving Sherman in the facemask.
Sherman also flashed a "choke" gesture in the direction of Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Sherman was penalized by officials for the behavior.
The fine is not related to Sherman's now iconic postgame interview with Erin Andrews that took place minutes later.
We'll bring you Sherman's reaction to the discipline when we get it. Should be any second now ...
