Richard Sherman finds out who's the best cornerback

Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks took a microphone and camera crew to Bourbon Street in New Orleans to ask Super Bowl XLVII revelers who is the best lock-down cornerback in the NFL between the New York Jets' Darrelle Revis and himself. Sheer hilarity ensued.
An unsuspecting San Francisco 49ers fan called Sherman "too fat and slow," adding "he's a punk and he took drugs, and he shouldn't even be able to play. He got through on a B.S. appeal." The look on his face upon discovering that Sherman was behind the mic was priceless. "It's all good," replied a good-natured Sherman. "It's all fun."
Approached by Sherman, another fan with a crazy hat tried to steer clear of the cameras. "I'm trying not get on TV," joked the fan. "Honey, I'm not at the Super Bowl. I'm at work in North Carolina."