Richard Sherman: Demaryius Thomas is top 5 receiver

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback showered praise on Thomas while talking to reporters Sunday, calling the Denver Broncos pass-catcher one of the best in the NFL.
"I definitely think he's top five," Sherman said. "He put together the type of year and done everything in his power to put himself in that conversation. He's made big catches, he's got a lot of run after the catches, he turns some small plays into huge plays, and I think that he's a great receiver. He's a great competitor, and I'm sure it's going to be a fun night for both of us because we're both intense competitors and good players."
Thomas is equally anxious to line up opposite Sherman, saying Saturday: "He's a great player. I'd love to have that matchup to show what kind of player I am."
The one-on-one battle figures to be a key matchup in Super Bowl XLVIII. Thomas is certainly one of the 10 best receivers in the game, but he's not top five yet. That rarefied air belongs to elite players such as Calvin Johnson, A.J. Green and Andre Johnson, players who are pretty much impossible to cover year after year.
Thomas will have his moments in the big game, but he's going up against the best corner in the league. Chalk this one up for the 'Hawks.
