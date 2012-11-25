Richard Sherman, Brandon Browner face suspensions

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Seahawks starting cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner are facing four-game suspensions for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances. Both players are accused of taking Adderall and are appealing the potential suspensions, according to a source with knowledge of the ruling.
The news comes on the same day the Seahawks' defense gave up 17 fourth-quarter points in a road loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The Seahawks' defense is largely defined by its physical secondary. It's hard to overstate how much the cornerbacks mean to the team's chances of playing in January.