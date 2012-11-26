Richard Sherman, Brandon Browner could play for Seahawks

Published: Nov 26, 2012 at 11:35 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll expects to have his starting cornerbacks available this Sunday in Chicago.

After that is anyone's guess.

Carroll said Monday he plans on Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner playing this week against the Bears, despite the possibility they could be facing four-game suspensions for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Carroll didn't say much regarding the duo at his regularly scheduled media availability, trying not to violate league rules. But his belief is that Sherman and Browner will be able to play in potentially Seattle's most important game of the season.

"As of right now, I'm planning on those guys playing," Carroll said.

ESPN.com first reported Sunday afternoon, following the Seahawks' 24-21 loss at Miami, that Browner and Sherman are facing suspensions and are in the process of appealing. The team said Sunday night it was aware of the report and according to the league's collective bargaining agreement, players can continue to play until the appeal is heard and settled.

The team is limited in what it can say regarding the possible suspensions and Carroll eventually said he wouldn't comment further until there is some resolution.

In a phone interview with Seattle reporters after Carroll's press conference finished, Browner's agent Peter Schaffer said that his client only received notice of the failed test last week.

"Brandon Browner has no knowledge of how any illegal substance could have gotten into his system," Schaffer said. "He is an outstanding person and a very good football player. He takes tremendous care of his body and he is very careful with what he puts into it. We're exploring all avenues to try and figure out how any substance out of the ordinary would be in his system."

Schaffer added that the league typically schedules appeals within 20 days of the notice being received, depending on circumstances. He did not provide specifics on when Browner's appeal would take place.

"It's too early to tell what we're going to need, what witnesses and evidence and experts are going to be required, so there is no way to even guess at this point," he said.

Sherman, an active participant in social media, posted on his Twitter account late Sunday night after arriving back in the Northwest, "This ... issue will be resolved soon and the truth will come out. Not worried."

