Richard Sherman, Andrew Luck among future Pro Bowl fixtures

After being named an alternate for last season's Pro Bowl, Newton was expected by many pundits, myself included, to earn his way onto the NFC squad this season. His slow start to the 2012 campaign prohibited the Panthers' gifted signal-caller from delivering on that expectation. He has really come on strong down the stretch, however, and his 2012 numbers are still very impressive. Russell Wilson has had a better year than Newton, but the Seattle Seahawks' rookie quarterback doesn't have the same statistical upside to make future Pro Bowls.