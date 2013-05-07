Richard Seymour 'definitely wants to' keep playing

Wyche believes the signing is just a matter of timing, with a move more likely to come at some point in the league's lull before training camp. There's no doubt Seymour still can help a number of teams out there. The Atlanta Falcons made some contact with Seymour early in the offseason, and they will have more salary-cap room to spend after June 1. A return to the New England Patriots would be a great story but is harder to imagine.