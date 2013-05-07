Richard Seymour 'definitely wants to' keep playing

Richard Seymour arguably is the best free agent available on the market. (Around The League's Chris Wesseling ranked Seymour No. 3, but I'd put Seymour even higher.)
The 33-year-old always has been an impact player at defensive tackle, and he's been well compensated for it. Reports this offseason suggested Seymour only would play if he can find a big salary, and it might be tough to make him happy after he earned $30 million over the last two years. NFL.com's Steve Wyche, however, says Seymour is not done yet.
"I've had a couple of text conversations with Richard, and he definitely wants to play," Wyche said.
Wyche believes the signing is just a matter of timing, with a move more likely to come at some point in the league's lull before training camp. There's no doubt Seymour still can help a number of teams out there. The Atlanta Falcons made some contact with Seymour early in the offseason, and they will have more salary-cap room to spend after June 1. A return to the New England Patriots would be a great story but is harder to imagine.