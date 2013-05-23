Richard Seymour, Atlanta Falcons reportedly talking

Around The Leaguepredicted earlier this month that free-agent defensive tackle Richard Seymour would end up signing with the Atlanta Falcons, not far from where the veteran defensive lineman trains in the offseason.
It would be an excellent fit for both sides. Arguably the best free agent available, Seymour still is playing at a high level when healthy. His presence would be a boon to a Falcons defensive line that has struggled to consistently defend the run and cave the pocket, especially against mobile quarterbacks such as Cam Newton, Russell Wilson and Colin Kaepernick.
Although the Falcons are up against the salary cap, they are expected to regain $4.5 million when Tyson Clabo's release goes through after June 1. A Matt Ryan contract extension also would free up cap space, but that might have to wait until the summer. Either way, the salary cap shouldn't be a major hurdle once June rolls around.
The Falcons picked up much-needed speed in the secondary with the early round draft selections of sub-4.40 cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford. If general manager Thomas Dimitroff can add Seymour to join pass rusher Osi Umenyiora, he will have upgraded two of his three levels on defense. The Falcons are keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC arms race.