Richard Seymour, Atlanta Falcons not in 'serious' talks

Perhaps things will heat up after June 1, when the Falcons get salary-cap relief because a large chunk of former Falcons tackle Tyson Clabo's contract comes off the books. Seymour probably is not in a rush to sign on the dotted line to get into organized team activities anytime soon, but this is a marriage that makes a lot of sense. Seymour lives in Atlanta, and Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was with the New England Patriots at the same time as Seymour.