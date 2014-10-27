Richard Marshall released by San Diego Chargers

With Brandon Flowers nursing a concussion and rookie Jason Verrettaggravating a shoulder injury, Marshall was forced to play starter's snaps in Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos. He was one of the primary culprits in Emmanuel Sanders' career performance.
After signing back-to-back one-year contracts, Marshall ended up starting seven of 24 games in San Diego over the past two seasons.
Perhaps the Titans will kick his tires now that he's available. The journeyman defensive back played under Ray Horton, now Tennessee's defensive coordinator, in Arizona a few years back.
