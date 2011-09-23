Rice practices, on track to play first game for Seahawks

That according to head coach Pete Carroll, who said the wide receiver will play in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals barring any setbacks.
Rice has labrum damage in his shoulder, and will attempt to play through the issue instead of undergoing surgery. He missed the final preseason game and the first two weeks of the regular season dealing with the issue.
Rice signed a five-year, $41 million free-agent contract in the offseason to provide Seattle with a badly needed deep threat in the passing game. He is listed as probable on Seattle's final injury report of the week.
"He's a big factor. This was a big move that we made to go get Sidney and we had in mind that he would be a huge factor for us and get other guys open and help the running game and all of that. You have to pay attention to him because he's that good of a player," Carroll said, according to The Associated Press.