RGIII won't play even if other Redskins QBs go down

There is no scenario under which Robert Griffin III will play again this season as long as Mike Shanahan is the coach of the Washington Redskins.
That was the clear message Thursday.
Shanahan said he would not turn back to Griffin in the event of injuries to Kirk Cousins and Rex Grossman. The Redskins would sign another quarterback to play ahead of Griffin.
We would believe anything about the Redskins situation at this point. It has reached the height of absurdity.
Shanahan reportedly is at odds with his owner, has alienated the franchise quarterback and has made a shocking move that was second-guessed by his offensive coordinator (and son).
Santana Moss, the longest tenured receiver on the roster, opined Thursday that Cousins is being set up for failure in a "Catch-22" situation.
During a whirlwind week, Shanahan likely set the wheels in motion to ensure that Griffin will never play another down of football under his tutelage.
