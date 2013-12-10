RGIII unsure if he'll stay Washington Redskins' No. 1 QB

It came as a surprise Monday when Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan revealed that he's still deciding whether to benchRobert Griffin III to ensure the quarterback's health for the 2014 season.
It's an even bigger surprise that Shanahan has kept Griffin in the dark for another 24 hours.
Appearing on NFL Network's "Around The League Live" on Tuesday, NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported, via a member of the Redskins organization, that Shanahan still has not made his quarterback plans clear to RGIII.
The Washington Post reported earlier in the day that owner Daniel Snyder will not step in and interfere with Shanahan's decision this week.