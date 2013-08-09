RGIII's return to drills not set yet, Mike Shanahan says

Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan told reporters Thursday that no date has been set for the starting quarterback to return to team drills, per Rich Campbell of the Washington Times.
Griffin -- on pace to start in Week 1 -- dressed for pregame warmups Thursday night and handled the coin toss, too. But when the Redskins took the field for a 22-21 preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans, it was Kirk Cousins who took first-team snaps.
"Robert wanted to get some more work done, and it was good to see him out there," Shanahan said after the win.
"I'm ready to move on from 7-on-7s," Griffin said Monday.
Full work in practice is a logical next step for RGIII, but Shanahan refuses to push him into action. There's a merry tug of war between Griffin and his coach, with Shanahan telling NFL.com's Jeff Darlington this week: "He might not always like the plan. But it's not my job to be liked. My job is to do the best thing for him -- and that's what I'll do."
Bottom line: We don't expect to see RGIII until the Philadelphia Eagles see RGIII, on an autumn afternoon in Week 1.