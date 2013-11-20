RGIII reportedly called wrong protection on final INT

The impetus behind Santana Moss' radio comments regarding Redskins players taking the onus for making mistakes was assumed to be about Robert Griffin III's postgame comments.
Of course, there was more to the backstory.
CSN Washington's Chick Hernandez, citing team sources, reported Wednesday that RGIIIcalled the wrong protection on the Redskins' final play of Sunday's loss to the Eagles, which led to an interception.
Griffin said "no one got open" on the play after the game, a remark that reportedly rubbed teammates the wrong way.
The Redskins' locker room wholly supported the quarterback during Wednesday's media availability, according to Hernandez.
Moss also said the story was blown out of proportion and that there is no rift at all between him and his quarterback.
"Me and Robert talked today and that's the type of relationship we have," Moss said, per The Washington Post. "We can talk and get to know or to express what was really said because that's what we have in this locker room. We don't have no divided locker room at all."
Griffin reiterated his closeness with teammates during his Wednesday media availability. He said the misinterpreted quote after the game was a result of trying to explain a frustrating situation, rather than a shot at teammates or coaches.
"... If I could take any of that back, yeah, I would take it back, because in the heat of that movement, you're frustrated," Griffin said. "You're trying to figure out why things didn't work. ... I just gotta take more time to think about things, and just not, even when I'm trying to give an honest answer, sometimes 'let me look at the film' is good enough, because you can look at the film to figure it out."
This might be a step toward Griffin rethinking his promise not to "Bill Belichick it" with the media.