RGIII: Redskins need me to run more to 'create a spark'

Robert Griffin III's rocky first two weeks of the 2013 season have left him answering a bevy of questions about his comeback from offseason ACL surgery.
Wednesday's edition of "What's wrong with Robert?" centered on his lack of running plays this season.
When asked at a news conference how he could spark the Washington Redskins' lackluster offense, the quarterback pointed to his feet.
"I could run more," he said. "I think it creates a spark for the team."
Griffin said he's only running the plays that are called and is not going to "run just to run." However, he wouldn't mind if those play calls changed this week against the Detroit Lions.
"It's not that I want to run more, but I think that's what we need," he said. "If that's what it takes to win games, then I'm willing to do that."
Everyone has his or her own take on why Griffin isn't running well. (We'd like to interject ours and point out that, the few chances he's gotten, he hasn't looked all that bad for a man coming off ACL surgery.)
"Robert obviously can't run as fast as he did last year because of his knee brace and his knee," Garcon told WTEM-AM on Tuesday. "But it's the same offense, to be honest with you. It's nothing different. It hasn't changed at all."
In response to Garcon's evaluation, Griffin suggested a friendly competition.
"I love Pierre," Griffin said during a news conference. "If he wants to race, I'm more than willing to do that."
