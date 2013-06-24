RGIII 'looked awesome' in workouts, Kirk Cousins says

"I think I have to be prepared to be a starter in this league, if I get called upon," Cousins said, when asked about how he is approaching this offseason. "Coach (Mike) Shanahan's expectations from Robert to myself don't really change. I'm still expected to go in there, to play well and lead the Redskins to victory. So I have to be able to play like I am a starter in this league. Otherwise, I won't be in this league much longer."