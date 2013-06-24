RGIII 'looked awesome' in workouts, Kirk Cousins says

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is realistic about his situation as backup to Robert Griffin III. Cousins dropped by NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Monday morning to discuss a book he authored and reiterated all the wonderful things we've heard about RGIII's recovery.
"Robert looked awesome," Cousins said. "I'm not just saying that. Obviously, he is a bit of a freak in terms of his athleticism, but he's healed very quickly. He couldn't practice with us, he was on a spate field doing drills all spring ... he looked really good, and I think he'll be ready to go in Week 1. But obviously my mindset is to be ready no matter what. And I'm getting ready all summer, so I can be ready if called upon."
Cousins said working with the first-team offense while RGIII rehabs will be beneficial because last season, when Cousins was thrown into the fire, it was the first time he had worked with any of the No. 1s.
"I think I have to be prepared to be a starter in this league, if I get called upon," Cousins said, when asked about how he is approaching this offseason. "Coach (Mike) Shanahan's expectations from Robert to myself don't really change. I'm still expected to go in there, to play well and lead the Redskins to victory. So I have to be able to play like I am a starter in this league. Otherwise, I won't be in this league much longer."
One thing is certain, if Cousins does have to start this season he'll have zero trouble with the media requirements.