RGIII: I'm feeling better, ready for next stage of rehab

Robert Griffin III met with reporters for the last time Tuesday before the start of training camp, giving media members one last chance to get an update on the most scrutinized right knee in sports.
Griffin said he's feeling better each week, is comfortable sprinting and soon will begin a month of cutting drills. He will remain at the Washington Redskins' facility for another week after minicamp before leaving for his wedding and honeymoon.
Griffin was asked how he's preparing for a possible setback.
"I'm not. (laughs) You just don't think negatively," he said. "Not to put down the question, I think LeBron (James) said you don't play the game afraid to get hurt. You don't go out on the court wondering, 'If I get like this, is something going to happen?' So I don't worry about the setbacks. I just worry about the progress that I'm making moving forward."
Griffin said he remains on track to participate in training camp.
"I am feeling better, and that's a positive thing. As far as training camp. ... I'm pretty confident I'll be there."
NFL.com's Jeff Darlington, stationed at Redskins minicamp, told NFL Network that Griffin is moving well, though he appears tender when rolling toward the sideline. Darlington added that Griffin's actions simply might be the product of the quarterback taking precautions at this -- still early -- stage.