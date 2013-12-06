RGIII: I didn't rush back to keep job from Kirk Cousins

Over the weekend, NFL Media's Albert Breer passed along a note that some within the Washington Redskins' organization believe part of RGIII's motivation to rush back from ACL surgery was driven from a fear of losing his starting quarterback spot to Kirk Cousins.
Griffin said he has no idea where the belief came from.
"Me and Kirk have always been good," Griffin told CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir. "That's not an issue. The way I look at it, hard work, dedication and God's grace is what helped me come back and play so quick ... Anyone who knows me, knows I'm not that guy. I'm not the guy that these negative articles are trying to paint me to be."
Another theory Griffin dismissed was the idea that he should sit down the rest of the season for his own health.
"When it comes to a time like this, it's easy for guys to check out," RGIII said of the team's 3-9 record. "I think it would be real cowardly of me to check out and say, 'Hey, I don't want to play these next four games.' It's not who I am. It's not who any competitive football player is.
"You want to play, so we're going to finish out the year and you take what's happened this year, being 3-9, and you face it."
