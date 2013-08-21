Around the League

Presented By

RGIII doesn't plan to 'Bill Belichick it' with the media

Published: Aug 21, 2013 at 12:13 PM

Robert Griffin III says what's on his mind.

Breer: More than just RGIII

albert_breer_author-65x90_2013.jpg

Though led by one player, the Redskins' rebirth has involved the transformation of the entire team, Albert Breer says. **More ...**

This isn't unusual in a general sense, but it is in the world of professional sports. Many athletes, especially prominent ones like Griffin, speak with prudence, careful not to say anything that can be amplified into a bigger story.

Griffin might change his behavior in time. For now, he remains open and honest. This got him in some trouble last week when he made the unilateral decision to address speculation that he and Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan had been in conflict over his recovery timetable from knee surgery.

Griffin was criticized by many for taking an unnecessary step in his attempt to squelch the story. Griffin has expressed no regrets, and on Wednesday, he was asked if the reaction to his statement last week makes him want to change his ways.

"It sucks. That's why I had to come out and make that statement," Griffin told reporters. "But I sat down and talked to a few people to make a decision. Do I stop being who I am and stop being honest with you guys and give you guys ammunition to turn against this team? Or do I just go into a shell and Bill Belichick it all week? But I'm just gonna continue to be who I am."

Griffin continued: "If something like that does happen, you make a statement and make sure everybody gets it clear, but I don't think I'm gonna change who I am just because people take my words and use them against me."

In actual football news, ESPN.com reported Wednesday that Griffin worked against the Redskins' starting defense for the first time in a full practice since last season. Griffin had worked with the scout team last week. The QB still needs to be cleared by Dr. James Andrews to play in game action, but he remains on schedule for Week 1, barring a setback.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.