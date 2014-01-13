RGIII defends himself on Facebook

The Redskins quarterback took to Facebook on Friday to author a post that opened as a defense of his on-field garb before bleeding into a wandering commentary on fame and his approach to the game.
Read it for yourself:
I usually don't do this because everyone will have an opinion on what you do or don't do. But to answer your question.
I wear a sleeve because....well the same reason Pierre Garcon wears a fang mouthpiece-S. Moss wears a hand warmer when it's 70 degrees-Will Montgomery wears elbow pads-Alfred Morris wears shin guards-London Fletcher doesn't wear sleeves in below freezing weather-Adam Carriker does bicep curls and tricep extensions before a game-Chris Baker dances before every game in the locker room-Logan Paulsen does 2 handed spikes when he celebrates touchdowns-Chris Chester does ninja spins to block people-Some guys wear sleeves & some don't-Some guys wear wristbands & some don't-Etc Etc
You see WE do these things because they make us comfortable. Not to be different. Been wearing a sleeve and glove for 10 years.
You see WE are a team.
You think I want it to be national news that I visit a beach? Or shop at Walmart? Or wore red shoes instead if green yesterday? Well I don't. I'm "striving" for greatness just like my fellow teammates do. The "attention" that comes with being a QB in the league is what you are referring to. All the press conferences and talking to the media? Mandated by the league to have a press conference every week during the season and during team activities during the off-season. Oh wait, you must be talking about the Commercials? Right? Oh ok so what was the deal with those in 2012? WE won the division. So in 2013 when WE get knocked down, and finish last it's because of the commercials? If that is your reasoning I have nothing more to say.
WE will get back up. That is what matters. I hope I answered your question well enough.
And that you keep supporting the team.
HTTR!!!
Still with us? Griffin, by and by, has chimed in again: