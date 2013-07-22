RGIII cleared by Redskins doctors, will ease into drills

Robert Griffin III has passed another huge milestone Monday in his recovery from anterior cruciate ligament surgery.
The Washington Redskins quarterback said last month that he absolutely expected to be a full-go on the first day of training camp, and he held up his end of the bargain.
The key part of the phrase here is "ease me in." A Redskins source told NFL.com's Jeff Darlington that Griffin is expected to participate in 7-on-7 drills when camp opens Wednesday. Griffin will be throwing to all Redskins wide receivers, which is unlike organized team activities when Griffin worked exclusively with other injured players, the source said.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan eventually will ease Griffin into team drills, according to Darlington, but Griffin won't start camp under center for that portion of practice. Darlington adds there is no exact timetable on when that step will take place.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported, per a Redskins source, that Griffin won't be placed on the physically unable to perform list.
The Redskins and Griffin have been wildly optimistic about his recovery all offseason, considering the timing of his ACL tear in January. This news proves that it wasn't all just talk.