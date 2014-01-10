RGIII 'can't wait' to work Redskins coach Jay Gruden

We already know the first-time head coach won't play media games with his starting quarterback job, vociferously announcingRobert Griffin III would be the starter.
Griffin's Bart Scott-like response isn't a surprise. Last season Griffin seemed worn down by his fickle relationship with Mike Shanahan.
We have yet to hear how he'll respond to Gruden's professed love for the read-option offense. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport was previously told by a person close to Griffin that the quarterback would like to run less next season.
Thus far everyone in this situation has said the right things. The relationship between Griffin and his new coach will be one that is followed throughout the offseason.