RG3 will 'set a record' for his recovery, Shanahan says

Mike Shanahan believes Robert Griffin III is on the Adrian Peterson knee-injury recovery plan. The Washington Redskins quarterback is at the team facilities constantly, and Shanahan is optimistic about his return from knee surgery.
"He'll set a record for coming back because that's how hard he works," Shanahan recently said on NFL Network.
Shanahan was adamant that RG3 won't return before he's completely healthy, even if he's ahead of schedule.
"It takes time," Shanahan said. "Robert will do it the right way and we'll find out in July exactly where he's at. He will not come back until he's 100 percent."
The team re-signed third-stringer Rex Grossman this week and signed Pat White, who last played with the Miami Dolphins in 2009. Those two, plus backup Kirk Cousins, give the team three healthy quarterbacks for training camp. Griffin is not one of them.