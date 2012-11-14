RG3: Washington Redskins still can make playoffs

Things certainly look better than they did when the Redskins last played. The New York Giants have lost in a row to come back to the NFC East pack at 6-4. The Redskins are just two behind in the loss column with five division games left. They probably would have to go 4-1 in those games to have any chance to make the playoffs, but it's not inconceivable that a 9-7 team could win the division. Griffin just needs his defense to make some stops.