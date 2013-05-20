RG3: Thank you Redskins fans for wedding gifts

Oakland Raiders fans earned points for their plans to woo Charles Woodson later this week, but the faithful followers of the Washington Redskins might have them beat.
Word leaked out over the weekend that fans of the team have been purchasing gifts off Robert Griffin III's wedding registry, which went public earlier this month.
The second-year quarterback is slated to be married to Rebecca Liddicoat on July 6. From the looks of it, Robert and Rebecca will want for nothing when they start their new life together.
Griffin -- who said he never expected fans to jump on the registry -- tweeted out a thank-you note Sunday for the avalanche of gifts.
So. Much. Cardboard.