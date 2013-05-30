RG3 studying more Washington Redskins film in rehab

Robert Griffin III remains on an accelerated schedule in his return from surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.
The Washington Redskins quarterback told reporters Thursday that he has been doing more light sprinting, has been cleared for cross-field drills and ran two miles earlier in the week. Griffin's next step is to graduate to "explosive sprinting," but he realizes he has to be "patiently aggressive."
Griffin's most interesting revelation Thursday was that the injury has allowed him to do more film study, both on his own and with coaches. With his knee currently slowing him down, Griffin already sees progress in going through his reads and progressions rather than opting to take off and run when pressured.
Griffin previously has insisted that he's definitely on a timeline for a Week 1 return. To this point, we've seen nothing that would lead us to believe that will not be the case. As Dr. James Andrews put it earlier this offseason, Griffin and Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson simply are exceptional natural athletes and genetic freaks.
» Coach Mike Shanahan had high praise for wide receiver Aldrick Robinson, who is making strides and enjoying a "heck of a" minicamp. Robinson has been a one-trick pony as a deep threat to this point in his career.
» Shanahan noted that wide receiver Leonard Hankerson has been fully healthy this offseason for the first time in his three-year career. The Redskins have noticed more growth and expect Hankerson to develop this year.
» Defensive end Jarvis Jenkins started slowly last season after undergoing ACL surgery. He has made "tremendous strides," and Shanahan notices a "big difference" this year.
» Veteran defensive lineman Adam Carriker remains without a timetable for a return to practice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn quadriceps tendon last September.