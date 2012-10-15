RG3, Shonn Greene pump out Week 6's key runs

The Buffalo Bills are a different offense with C.J. Spiller spreading the field and creating magic in the spaces between defenders. Spiller -- along with ill-fated Cardinals kicker Jay Feely -- was the difference in a 19-16 overtime victory over Arizona on Sunday. Spiller's 88 yards didn't set records, but he kept Buffalo alive and kicking by extending plays, exampled by this 10-yard score in the first quarter. The Bills still feel like a shaky proposition with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, but Spiller has been a bona fide weapon in 2012.