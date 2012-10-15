Around the League

RG3, Shonn Greene pump out Week 6's key runs

Published: Oct 15, 2012 at 07:46 AM
Marc Sessler

Sunday's games are in the books for Week 6. What plays will we remember? Marc Sessler chooses the five runs that defined Sunday's action

What a difference a week makes. Seven days after Robert Griffin III was sent packing with a concussion, the Washington Redskins rookie put on a show in Sunday's 38-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. RG3 was accurate throwing the ball, but his 76-yard touchdown gallop put this affair in the books. Griffin's version of the Lambeau Leap was icing on the cake of Washington's first win at home in eight tries.

Among the stream of hollow boasts coming out of Florham Park in recent days, none fell as flat as Rex Ryan talking up the return of the ground and pound. Shonn Greene hasn't looked the part, but the New York Jets' theoretical bell-cow finally delivered in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Greene's 161-yard, three-touchdown afternoon headlined a Jets attack that piled up 252 yards on the ground. We saw Greene slip into the second level of the defense (this is rare). ProFootballFocus.com ranks Green dead last in elusiveness among NFL backs, but check out the moves below on his second touchdown of the day.

The Buffalo Bills are a different offense with C.J. Spiller spreading the field and creating magic in the spaces between defenders. Spiller -- along with ill-fated Cardinals kicker Jay Feely -- was the difference in a 19-16 overtime victory over Arizona on Sunday. Spiller's 88 yards didn't set records, but he kept Buffalo alive and kicking by extending plays, exampled by this 10-yard score in the first quarter. The Bills still feel like a shaky proposition with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, but Spiller has been a bona fide weapon in 2012.

The San Francisco 49ers were handled by the New York Giants on Sunday. Big Blue's defense shut down the run and used Ahmad Bradshaw to pound away at the 49ers' front seven all afternoon long. Bradshaw torched the Cleveland Browns for 200 yards last week and ripped off another 116 against San Francisco. He's running the ball with purpose. We present to you this 23-yarder, typical of the energy Bradshaw displayed all afternoon. This, friends, is how you beat the 49ers.

Reggie Bush didn't accomplish much on the ground in the Miami Dolphins' 17-14 win over the St. Louis Rams, but check out this third-and-1 carry that generated more real estate vertically than horizontally. Bush didn't even generate the first down -- but this one's fun to look at.

