RG3 said after first-quarter TD that knee 'scared' him

Published: Jan 09, 2013 at 10:58 AM
Because Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams was mic'd up for Sunday's 24-14 wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks, we now have a firsthand look into Robert Griffin III's painful evening.

Darlington: Protect RG3 from RG3

In the wake of Robert Griffin III's surgery, Jeff Darlington makes a simple plea to the Redskins: Protect RG3 from himself. More ...

The Redskins' rookie quarterback left the game in the fourth quarter after twisting his right knee during an attempt to gather an errant snap. Griffin's injury led to Wednesday's surgery to repair damaged lateral collateral and anterior cruciate ligaments, but debate still exists about when RG3 was first hurt.

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan argued his quarterback was injured on the play before the errant snap, but Griffin first was seen hobbling around in the first quarter, after a rollout that led to an incomplete pass. Griffin tossed a 4-yard touchdown strike on the following play to put the Redskins ahead 14-0.

Sometime after that drive, Griffin and Williams shared this private conversation that's now public, thanks to NFL Network's "SoundFX," which aired Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET:

Williams: Are you sure you're all right, bro?

RG3: Yeah, I'm going to be safe.

Williams: You tweaked it when you were trying to back up?

RG3: Yeah, my foot kind of went wah-wah.

Williams: Did that shock you a little bit?

RG3: Yeah, scared the (expletive) out of me (laughs).

Williams: All right, be smart.

RG3: I will. I promise.

In the end, of course, it didn't go well for Griffin. His doctor stated Wednesday he expects the electrifying passer to be ready in time for next season. That's the expectation in Washington, and that's the hope for Robert Griffin III.

