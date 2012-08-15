RG3's locker shrine stars Spidey, Hulk, Baylor Bear

The Redskins' starting quarterback boasts a sock drawer that rivals anything produced by your run-of-the-mill, pop-culture-obsessed second-grader. His workspace, reportedly, is no different.
RG3 allowed media members to peek inside his locker for the first time this week, lifting the curtain on a shrine littered with action figures, trinkets and messages of inspiration.
Included among the toys: Spider-Man, Captain America, Incredible Hulk and RG3's trusty Baylor Bear, according to The Associated Press.
Below each figurine, RG3 (clinging to form) has scrawled hopeful reminders: The word "Amazing" hangs under Spidey. Other mantras include "Conquer Every Obstacle," "Sacrifice" and "Army Strong."
Eccentric, yes, but if he continues to play the way he did in the Redskins' preseason opener, coaches won't interfere. Keep throwing touchdowns to Pierre Garcon, and RG3 can decorate his workspace with a lively reenactment from the magical world of My Little Pony for all they care.