RG3's jumping jacks excite Washington Redskins fans

It's pretty much inevitable that Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III's recovery from knee surgery will be the story of the summer in the NFL.
In other words, you'll be deathly sick of the topic by Week 1. Before that happens, let's watch the Redskins signal-caller do some jumping jacks -- or something approximating jumping jacks -- at a fan event on Saturday.
That looks like a man fully confident he'll be facing the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 9 to kick off the Redskins' 2013 season.