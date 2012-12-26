RG3 ready for Washington Redskins-Dallas Cowboys

Any hopes the Dallas Cowboys had for facing a limited version of Robert Griffin IIIthis weekend have evaporated.
The Washington Redskins' rookie quarterback fully practiced Wednesday without any irritation from the sprained knee he suffered during a Week 14 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Griffin told Rich Campbell of The Washington Times he should be able to do things physically in Sunday night's NFC East title fight that he couldn't in last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Coach Mike Shanahan told reporters the Redskins' offense was limited against the Eagles by design. We saw a scheme that often looked more like what backup Kirk Cousins ran against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 than the frenzied option attack RG3 led during the team's six-game winning streak.
RG3 torched Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, but the Cowboys -- and especially Tony Romo -- have been playing on a different level in December. In November, it was widely assumed the New York Giants would take this division, but the Cowboys and Redskins have stormed back, earning the right to play for the NFC East title. Count us in.