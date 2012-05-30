 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

RG3 pressing 'fast-forward button' at 'Skins practice

Published: May 30, 2012 at 07:31 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Prepare yourself for an onslaught of analysis around the early field work of Robert Griffin III. The Washington Redskins rookie instantly has become the focal point of a team that went for years without an exciting starter under center, and he will play under the microscope at every stage of his rookie season.

Here in May, RG3 is learning Kyle Shanahan's West Coast attack, and onlookers are taking notes.

Rich Campbell of The Washington Post this week cited the quarterback's "speed getting outside the pocket on keepers" as the biggest difference between RG3 and the laundry list of subpar passers who have preceded him in Washington. Campbell noted RG3's ability to hit the perimeter in a dash, suggesting it's as if someone pressed the "fast-forward button" after watching Rex Grossman amble about in 16 starts over the past two seasons.

We expect Mike Shanahan to unleash RG3 in a way he couldn't with, say, John Beck. It has been a while since we talked about Shanny as an offensive "mind", but we want to see him stretch the playbook in 2012. Questions remain about the talent base surrounding RG3, but we saw Cam Newton alter the Carolina Panthers last season with many of the same players who fell flat on their faces in 2010.

The early reports are positive -- they usually are in May -- and Redskins fans (many of them donning shiny, new RG3 garb) are locked in. The caution here is RG3's timeline in learning Washington's scheme after coming from a relatively simple offense at Baylor. One thing going for him: He comes across as a heady passer. As RG3 matures in the system, Shanahan won't shy away from allowing him to lean on the physical gifts that brought him to town with the No. 2 overall draft pick. All of this is reason for hope in our nation's capital.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.