RG3 pressing 'fast-forward button' at 'Skins practice

The early reports are positive -- they usually are in May -- and Redskins fans (many of them donning shiny, new RG3 garb) are locked in. The caution here is RG3's timeline in learning Washington's scheme after coming from a relatively simple offense at Baylor. One thing going for him: He comes across as a heady passer. As RG3 matures in the system, Shanahan won't shy away from allowing him to lean on the physical gifts that brought him to town with the No. 2 overall draft pick. All of this is reason for hope in our nation's capital.