RG3 not interested in playing blame game about knee

If Robert Griffin III wanted to blame someone about the circumstances that led to his latest knee injury, he could've done it long ago.
The Washington Redskins quarterback has pointed no fingers, even as many others said his own team failed to protect him.
During a sitdown with Comcast SportsNet Washington, Griffin expressed more optimism about his rehab from reconstructive knee surgery. He also addressed a text message sent to ESPN's Trey Wingo that some perceived as a shot against management over his injury.
"You try to avoid controversy as much as you can, while at the same time, making sure people understand that, everyone understands what happened in this organization, when it comes to owner, GM, head coach, myself and offensive coordinator," Griffin said. "We all understand what happened in the Seattle Seahawks game that led to my knee surgery.
"At the end of the day, what anybody wants to say about who's to blame, whose responsibility it is. It doesn't really matter who's responsibility it is. It doesn't really matter who's to blame because I'm the one who has to go through the struggle that is a knee surgery, and rehab to get back. The people who are also going through that with me are the owner, the GM, the head coach, the offensive coordinator, the organization, the fans. Everyone goes through that with me."
Griffin declined to go into specifics on his recovery process, though he did say "they're holding me back from doing certain things because I feel like I'm ready, my body might feel like it's ready, but according to the timetable, I'm not ready."
The Redskins obviously are taking every precaution possible. Given the back story here, that makes a lot of sense.