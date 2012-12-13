RG3 makes strides at Washington Redskins practice

What a difference a day makes.
Robert Griffin III displayed visible improvement Thursday after the Washington Redskins rookie quarterback moved with a noticeable limp in Wednesday's non-contact drills.
NFL Network producer Steve Dresner reported that Griffin looked much more stable throwing off his right foot at Thursday's practice. That aligns with a report from USA Today's Jim Corbett, who wrote that RG3, three days before Washington's game against the Cleveland Browns, was "smooth in his drop backs and plants on short and deep throws, showing no signs of favoring" the right knee he sprained in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Corbett observed Griffin operating "unencumbered" while running a string of read-option fakes and drop backs. The rookie wore a black knee brace under sweats during the 20-minute section of practice open to the media, but showed no signs of discomfort.