Around the League

Presented By

RG3 lone non-specialist rookie to make Pro Bowl roster

Published: Dec 26, 2012 at 12:53 PM

During a year when rookies played at a high level across the NFL, Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III was the lone non-specialist first-year pro to make the Pro Bowl team. Minnesota Vikings rookie kicker Blair Walsh did make the team.

The major names -- Russell Wilson, Trent Richardson, Andrew Luck, Doug Martin, Alfred Morris -- all were left off the list.

There's no way to argue against Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan at the quarterback position. But Matt Schaub threw for 3,733 yards (No. 13 in the NFL) and 22 touchdowns (No. 13) with 10 interceptions. Luck's 18 interceptions likely kept him out despite the fact he set the rookie passing record with 4,183 yards and is the primary reason the Indianapolis Colts are in the playoffs after a 2-14 season.

Wilson was no first-year slouch, either. He led the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs after passing for 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner was asked what gave RG3 the edge over Wilson.

"It's about consistency," Warner said. "This guy came on the scene from Week 1. He's asked to do more for his team than Russell Wilson is. ... He really is the reason that this team has won."

Martin is a huge reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won six games. He has rushed for 1,312 yards (No. 6) and 10 touchdowns (tied for No. 5), but Frank Gore (1,146 yards, seven touchdowns) got the nod. The same happened to Morris, who has rushed for 1,413 yards (No. 4) and 10 touchdowns. Morris probably was hurt by the fact that Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan's system lends itself to running back success -- often regardless of the player.

Richardson has been Mr. Everything for the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns while leading the team with 51 receptions. But the AFC running back spots are loaded with Arian Foster, Jamaal Charles and Ray Rice.

It was a good year for rookies, but it wasn't so easy to crack the Pro Bowl rosters.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE