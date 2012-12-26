RG3 lone non-specialist rookie to make Pro Bowl roster

During a year when rookies played at a high level across the NFL, Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III was the lone non-specialist first-year pro to make the Pro Bowl team. Minnesota Vikings rookie kicker Blair Walsh did make the team.
The major names -- Russell Wilson, Trent Richardson, Andrew Luck, Doug Martin, Alfred Morris -- all were left off the list.
There's no way to argue against Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan at the quarterback position. But Matt Schaub threw for 3,733 yards (No. 13 in the NFL) and 22 touchdowns (No. 13) with 10 interceptions. Luck's 18 interceptions likely kept him out despite the fact he set the rookie passing record with 4,183 yards and is the primary reason the Indianapolis Colts are in the playoffs after a 2-14 season.
Wilson was no first-year slouch, either. He led the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs after passing for 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
"It's about consistency," Warner said. "This guy came on the scene from Week 1. He's asked to do more for his team than Russell Wilson is. ... He really is the reason that this team has won."
Martin is a huge reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won six games. He has rushed for 1,312 yards (No. 6) and 10 touchdowns (tied for No. 5), but Frank Gore (1,146 yards, seven touchdowns) got the nod. The same happened to Morris, who has rushed for 1,413 yards (No. 4) and 10 touchdowns. Morris probably was hurt by the fact that Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan's system lends itself to running back success -- often regardless of the player.
Richardson has been Mr. Everything for the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns while leading the team with 51 receptions. But the AFC running back spots are loaded with Arian Foster, Jamaal Charles and Ray Rice.