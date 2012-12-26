RG3 lone non-specialist rookie to make Pro Bowl roster

Martin is a huge reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won six games. He has rushed for 1,312 yards (No. 6) and 10 touchdowns (tied for No. 5), but Frank Gore (1,146 yards, seven touchdowns) got the nod. The same happened to Morris, who has rushed for 1,413 yards (No. 4) and 10 touchdowns. Morris probably was hurt by the fact that Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan's system lends itself to running back success -- often regardless of the player.