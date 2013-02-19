RG3: I won't compromise my NFL career to play Week 1

Robert Griffin III and Adidas are building an ad campaign around the slogan "All in for Week 1." But Griffin wanted the 800,000+ people that follow him on Twitter to know that he's not going to jeopardize his future to make his Week 1 availability a reality.
"Feel like I need to say this..Although my goal is to start Week 1, that doesn't mean I will compromise my career to do so," Griffin wrote. "Starting Week 1 will be the result of healing, hard work, dedication & God's anointing. No rush, just determination."
Hopefully the Washington Redskins don't let Griffin rush things either. RG3's recovery will be compared unfairly to Adrian Peterson, but it's not like Griffin can take only half of the offensive snaps playing at quarterback. The Redskins are going to have to be careful to create a game plan for Griffin that doesn't put him at further risk.
Hopefully, this will be the only anterior cruciate ligament rehabilitation of Griffin's NFL career. It's good that he's already thinking long-term, rather than putting too much attention on his status for the season opener in September.